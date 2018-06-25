Almost half of top EU businesses cut UK investment – survey

Almost half of European Union businesses have cut back on their investment in Britain since the country voted to leave the EU two years ago, AP said, citing a survey. However, it finds that despite European outrage over Brexit, 95 percent of companies in the countries surveyed say that the UK is important to their business. The report published Monday by law firm Baker McKenzie surveyed over 800 business leaders in six key EU countries. “Ultimately, business people don’t want the relationship with the UK to break down completely,” according to Eric Lasry, a partner at the law firm.