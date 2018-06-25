Opposition candidate Ince concedes defeat, says Turkey enters ‘one-man rule’ period

Turkey’s main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince conceded defeat on Monday in an election he said was “unjust.” He also warned that the country was entering a dangerous regime of one-man rule, Reuters reports. Ince, the candidate from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was speaking at a news conference in Ankara a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 52.5 percent of the vote in the presidential race. Ince won 31 percent, according to the election commission. Ince said he accepted the election results, noting there was no significant difference between the official figures and those collated by his own party. The CHP and international rights groups have complained about what they see as unequal campaign conditions.