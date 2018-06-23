South Korea’s former PM & spymaster dies at 92

Kim Jong-pil, South Korea’s former prime minister and founder of the country’s intelligence service, passed away at the age of 92 in a hospital in Seoul on Saturday, officials have said. Kim served as South Korea’s head of the cabinet twice, from 1971-1975 and from 1998-2000. In 1961, he founded South Korea’s first spy agency, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency. He was also a mastermind behind a military coup that eventually brought Major General Park Chung-hee, South Korea’s president from 1963-1979, into power.