Kushner meets Netanyahu to discuss ‘US peace plan’ for Palestinians, Israelis

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly met in Jerusalem on Friday with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, and Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East. Greenblatt and Kushner were expected to present Netanyahu with details of the American-sponsored peace plan which aims to re-start a negotiation process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. On Wednesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Kushner and Greenblatt and stressed the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to Abdullah said the “US has an important role” in any such future talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and that, in his view, the Palestinian state must include a section of Jerusalem as a Palestinian capital, the Jerusalem Post reported.