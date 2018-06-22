EU enforcing retaliatory tariffs on US goods

The European Union is enforcing tariffs on $3.4 billion of US products as of Friday in retaliation for duties that the US has placed on European steel and aluminum. The goods targeted include bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice, AP said. US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on EU steel and 10 percent on aluminum on June 1. Europeans claim the move broke global trade rules. The spat is part of a wider tussle over global trade. In two weeks, Washington will start taxing $34 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on US soybeans and other farm products.