UK risks disorderly Brexit, warns Federation of German Industries

Germany’s main business lobby group has warned that Britain is on course for a “disorderly Brexit,” AP said. There’s a serious danger of Brussels and London ending up empty-handed in March, when Britain is due to leave the European Union, Joachim Lang, the director general of the Federation of German Industries, said Friday. He added that “two years after the referendum, the United Kingdom is heading unchecked for a disorderly Brexit.” According to Lang, London should accept that only remaining in the EU’s customs union and internal market would enable it to resolve the key question of the Irish border. “The British government is still playing for time. This strategy leads to disaster. A clear course correction is necessary,” he said.