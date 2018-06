ABC ordered a 10-episode spinoff for the comedy show “Roseanne,” which was canceled in May after lead actress Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet. The new series, which has the working title “The Conners,” is set to be aired this fall, the company said in a statement. It will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. Barr will have no creative or financial participation in the show, ABC stressed.