S. Korean president: Cooperation with Russia key to peace on Korean Peninsula

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in Moscow on Thursday that cooperation with Russia is crucial to peace on the Korean Peninsula, TASS reports. Speaking in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Moon said that North Korea has been taking real steps towards full denuclearization. “Cooperation with Russia is the cornerstone of efforts aimed at establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said, adding that “this is what my personal efforts are aimed at.” The South Korean leader arrived on a state visit to Russia on Thursday. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to take place on June 22.