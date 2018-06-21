Merkel pledges $100mn loan for Jordan on visit to kingdom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday promised a $100 million loan to troubled Jordan. Earlier this month, mass protests over austerity measures forced Jordan’s prime minister to resign. Merkel visited the kingdom amid an escalating domestic row over migration. Standing next to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, she made no reference to the crisis that could shake up her coalition, AP reports. The chancellor said Germany will provide the $100 million loan in addition to bilateral aid which amounts to about $442 million this year. She said she hopes the additional funds will help Jordan carry out economic reforms sought by the International Monetary Fund.