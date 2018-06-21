Trump Mideast team in Egypt for talks on Israeli-Palestinian ‘peace deal’ – reports

President Donald Trump’s Mideast team has arrived in Cairo on the latest stop of a regional tour to discuss a blueprint for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, AP said, citing Egyptian airport officials. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, are expected to meet with Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi and other Egyptian officials on Thursday, according to the report. On Tuesday, they reportedly met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Wednesday with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging the talks only after the fact. The team was also expected to visit Qatar and Israel.