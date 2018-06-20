EU to start imposing tariffs on US products on Friday ahead of schedule

The EU will start imposing duties on a list of US products as of Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, AP reports. The 28-nation EU was expected impose the duties next month. However, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said they would introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about €2.8 billion ($3.4 billion) worth of US products this week. Among the targets are steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice. “We are left with no other choice,” Malmstrom said. Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1. Europe has described the US measures as protectionism which breaks global trade rules.