Germany approved €6.2bn worth of arms exports in 2017

Germany approved arms exports worth €6.24 billion ($7.23 billion) last year, down 9 percent from 2016, according to a government report published on Wednesday. Significant orders including a warship for Algeria and a submarine for Egypt boosted for sales to non-NATO and non-EU countries by €100 million to €3.795 billion. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition agreed in February to limit arms sales, and to work on harmonizing export controls in the European Union. Germany also became the first EU member to carry out post-shipment controls of its arms exports in 2017, Reuters said.