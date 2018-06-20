Bavarian allies criticize Merkel’s agreement to eurozone budget

A Bavarian ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized her agreement in principle to a eurozone budget, fueling a conflict over migration. Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party is locked in a dispute with Merkel over its demand to turn back migrants at Germany’s borders. Merkel discussed migration on Tuesday at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders also advocated a eurozone budget of unspecified size that they hope will boost investment. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder was quoted as saying on Wednesday: “We cannot launch extra shadow budgets now or try to weaken the stability of the currency.” He cautioned Merkel against making financial concessions to win cooperation on migration, AP said.