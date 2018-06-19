Berlin, Paris agree on eurozone budget, Merkel says after talks with Macron

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Tuesday to create a eurozone budget aimed at boosting investment. The move would also promote economic convergence between the currency bloc’s 19 member states, according to the German leader. “We are opening a new chapter,” Merkel said after talks with Macron in Berlin on European reform ahead of a June 28-29 EU summit. She said eurozone reform was the toughest issue in their talks, Reuters reported. “We are working to make sure that the eurozone budget will be used to strengthen investment, also with the aim of strengthening convergence within the eurozone,” the chancellor said.