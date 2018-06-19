Merkel, Macron meet to coordinate positions on EU’s future

The leaders of Germany and France are meeting on Tuesday to coordinate the two major European powers’ positions on the future of the European Union. The meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron comes ahead of next week’s EU summit. They will be joined by ministers from both countries at a government guest house outside Berlin. Earlier this month, Merkel delivered a response to Macron’s proposals last fall for reform of the 28-nation EU. The two leaders agree on the need to strengthen the 19-country eurozone and reform the EU’s migration rules, but have yet to agree on details, AP said. Merkel is facing demands from within her own conservative bloc to turn back some migrants at Germany’s borders.