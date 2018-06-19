EU court upholds European Parliament decision to recover €300k from Marine Le Pen

The EU’s second-highest court has upheld a decision by the European Parliament to recover €300,000 ($347,550) from far-right politician and former French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. “By today’s judgment, the court dismisses Ms Le Pen’s action and confirms the parliament’s recovery decision,” the General Court said on Tuesday. Le Pen, who was also a member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2017, had been ordered to pay the sum after parliament found that it had been unduly claimed for a parliamentary assistant, Reuters reported. Le Pen had taken the case to the EU Court. The politician can still appeal the decision on points of law to the EU Court of Justice, the EU’s top court.