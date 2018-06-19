Jordan’s King Abdullah, Kushner discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace – White House

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Reuters reports. They also discussed the Trump administration’s efforts in creating peace between Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to the White House. Kushner is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The meeting also included Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. The talks came one day after a meeting between the king of the Arab nation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on advancing regional peace. The Trump administration has been working on an Israeli-Palestinian plan, but it has yet to be made public.