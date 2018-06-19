N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un meets with China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he hopes Pyongyang and Washington can fully implement the outcomes of last week’s nuclear summit, AP reported Tuesday. Xi told Kim that through the “concerted efforts of the relevant countries” negotiations regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula are back on track and the overall situation is moving in the direction of peace and stability, according to CCTV. The state broadcaster showed the Chinese president welcoming the North Korean leader on a visit to Beijing. The talks were held at the Great Hall of the People. Kim is expected to discuss his next steps with Chinese leaders after last week’s summit with US President Donald Trump. Kim’s two-day visit is a way for China to highlight its crucial role in US efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.