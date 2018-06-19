Tehran has no plans to increase missile range, talks with Trump rejected – commander

Iran has no plans to extend the range of its missiles since their 2,000-km reach is enough to protect the country, the Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday. “We have the scientific ability to increase our missile range but it is not our current policy since most of the enemies’ strategic targets are already within this 2,000-km range. This range is enough to protect the Islamic Republic,” Tasnim quoted Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying. Iran’s government again ruled out negotiations with US President Donald Trump over Tehran’s military capabilities and regional influence, saying that such talks would be against the values of the country, Reuters said.