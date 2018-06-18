Two Koreas to march together, play combined teams at Asian Games in Indonesia – Seoul

The two Koreas have agreed to have their athletes march together during the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, South Korea’s Sports Ministry has said. The agreement was reached after talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Monday. Pyongyang and Seoul also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events in the Asian Games in August, and the two countries will hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months, AP reports. The agreement came days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore and agreed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.