UN envoy could convince Yemen’s Houthis to cede Hodeidah port – UAE

The United Arab Emirates hopes that the UN special envoy to Yemen can convince the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to cede control of the main port city of Hodeidah. “We are still counting on the UN attempt to pull a rabbit out of a hat,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in Dubai, warning the Houthis that their days in Hodeidah “are numbered.” UN envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday, Reuters said. The Saudi-led coalition is battling to take over Hodeidah in an offensive the United Nations says could trigger a famine imperiling millions of life.