Canadian who helped run dark web site ‘Silk Road’ extradited to US

Roger Thomas Clark, charged with helping run the dark web marketplace ‘Silk Road,’ has been extradited to the US from Thailand, where he was arrested over 2 years ago. Clark, 56, went by the aliases “Variety Jones,”“Cimon,” and “Plural of Mongoose” on the site shuttered by the US authorities in 2013. The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment against Clark on Friday, after he was delivered to the US by Thai authorities. He is accused of being a mentor to Silk Road administrator Ross Ulbricht, aka “Dread Pirate Roberts,” who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.