Egypt’s president replaces defense, interior ministers in new govt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi swore in a new cabinet on Thursday after replacing his defense and interior ministers. The high-level security shake-up comes as the country is struggling to combat an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, the head of the Presidential Guard, was tipped to be the new defense minister, replacing Gen. Sedki Sobhi, who had served in the post since Sisi was first elected in 2014. Mahmoud Tawfik, the head of the National Security Department, was chosen to succeed Magdy Abdel-Ghaffar at the Interior Ministry, which supervises the police, AP reports. The new 33-member cabinet is led by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, who also serves as housing minister. The government includes eight women and 12 new members.