Greek New Democracy party to file no-confidence motion against PM Tsipras over Macedonia

Greece’s opposition New Democracy party will file a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in parliament, its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday. The move follows a deal to solve a decades-old name dispute with Macedonia. Tsipras’s governing left-right coalition has 154 seats in the 300-member parliament. Debate on no-confidence vote will start at 1500 GMT on Thursday, Reuters said, citing the parliament speaker. Under the deal, Macedonia would become formally known as ‘the Republic of Severna (Northern) Macedonia.” Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said in Skopje on Wednesday he would not sign “such a damaging agreement.”