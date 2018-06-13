‘Europe united’ could counter ‘America 1st’ – German FM Maas

Europe’s response to US President Donald Trump’s “America First” strategy should be “Europe United,” according to Germany’s foreign minister. In his first major policy speech since taking office, Heiko Maas said the EU should strive for a “balanced partnership” with the US, AP reported. This means working with Washington where possible, filling voids in areas where the US is withdrawing and pushing back where America is seen as crossing red lines, Maas said Wednesday in Berlin. The EU should increasingly move toward majority and away from unanimous decision-making, which encourages foreign powers to try to split the bloc, the minister noted, adding that Germany and France can be the driving force in reforming Europe. Maas also called for the EU to strengthen its outreach to former Soviet republics.