Russia committed to Iran nuclear deal, US withdrawal could cause chaos – Putin

Moscow will continue to abide by the terms of the Iran nuclear agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, calling for a “consecutive and strict” implementation of the deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Speaking at the extended meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Putin said Russia is concerned that the situation in the region might spiral out of control due to the US' exit from the landmark agreement last month. “The US withdrawal can destabilize the situation,” he said, adding that Russia “will, for its part, continue to comply with all its obligations under the deal.”