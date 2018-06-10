Kim Jong-un heads for summit with Trump, plans to meet Singapore PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s private Il-76 plane is on its way to Singapore after a brief stop in China’s Guangzhou, Reuters reported, citing tracking data. The North Korean delegation is said to have left Pyongyang early Sunday in two planes, one with Kim on board and a cargo plane. Ahead of his much-anticipated summit with US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to touch down in Singapore on Sunday evening, Kim will hold a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s foreign ministry confirmed. Trump is set to meet Lee on Monday.