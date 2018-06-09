HomeNewsline

Russian, Ukrainian presidents discuss situation in SE Ukraine, Normandy Four meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the situation in Donbass and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, it said, adding that the call had been initiated by Kiev. Putin and Poroshenko discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk package of measures “in light of the upcoming Normandy Quartet foreign ministers’ meeting set to be held in Berlin on June 11,” according to the statement. The Normandy Four includes Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany. The next meeting of the quartet will be held at the level of the country’s foreign ministers.

