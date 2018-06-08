French minister calls for ‘more German ambition’ in reforming Eurozone

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Friday for more ambition from Germany in reforming the Eurozone, saying Europe faced a “now or never” moment, with rising external threats from the US and China. Speaking in German to a business conference in Berlin, Le Maire offered the first official response from Paris to new European reform proposals from Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reuters reported. He welcomed the blueprint laid out by Merkel, highlighting her support for French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea for a Eurozone budget. “But we have a way to go in order to get to a common position that is ambitious and targeted,” Le Maire said. “Our European future is at stake. We must act, it is now or never.”