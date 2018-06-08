No talks on Russia’s military base in Belarus – envoy

Moscow and Minsk are not conducting any negotiations on the Russian military base in Belarus, Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Surikov has said. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said earlier in Brussels that Minsk currently does not plan to deploy new foreign military bases on the country’s territory. However, he did not rule out a response to Poland’s offer to deploy the US base on its territory, RIA Novosti said on Friday. “No talks about any base are being conducted,” Surikov said at a news conference, commenting on the possibility of establishing a Russian base in Belarus in response to Poland’s plan.