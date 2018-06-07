Seoul in talks with Pyongyang, Washington over ‘early’ agreement on ending Korean War

Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it said Thursday. The statement came ahead of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore next week. The 1950-53 conflict ceased with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and Trump said last week that it would be one of the issues on the table at the historic summit. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it was holding three-way discussions on the issue, AFP reports. “The government will continue close three-way discussions among the South, the North and the US to declare an end to the war as early as possible,” ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said.