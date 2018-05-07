Hezbollah & allies set for majority in Lebanon’s 1st general election in 9 years – unofficial result

Hezbollah and its political allies are projected to take more than half of the seats in Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament, according to unofficial preliminary results of the general vote, cited by local media and politicians. Lebanon held its first parliamentary election in nine years on Sunday, with more than 500 candidates running in 15 districts across the country. The main race is between a Western-backed coalition, headed by Prime Minister Hariri, and Hezbollah (which is listed as a terrorist organization by Israel and the US) along with smaller parties and individuals who aligned with the Iranian-backed group.