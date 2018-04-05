Kim Jong-un told Xi Jinping he’s ready to resume 6-party N. Korea disarmament talks – report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks in Beijing last week that he agreed to return to six-party talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear program and missile tests, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. China said after Kim’s visit that he had pledged his commitment to denuclearization, according to Reuters. Quoting sources connected to China and North Korea, the Nikkei said that, according to documents issued after Kim and Xi met, Kim told Xi that he agreed to resuming the six-party talks, which were last held in 2009 after Pyongyang blamed “the US aggression.” Participating in the talks were two Koreas, the US, Russia, Japan and host China.