France, US committed to ‘wiping out ISIS’ – Elysee Palace

France and the US are committed to stamping out Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday. The statement came after the French president spoke with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Reuters reports. “France and the United States are determined to pursue their actions within the international coalition to fight to the end this terrorist organization,” the Elysee Palace said. “Nothing should distract us from the objective of preventing Islamic State’s resurgence in the region and allowing an inclusive political process in Syria,” it added.