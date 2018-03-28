EU ambassadors in Brussels discuss new Iran sanctions – report

European Union ambassadors discussed possible new sanctions on Iran after a proposal by Britain, France and Germany, diplomats said on Wednesday. They could decide to impose additional measures at a meeting next month. “The idea is to have a final decision on Iran sanctions by or at the April Foreign Affairs Council,” one diplomat said, referring to the EU’s next foreign ministers’ meeting, which is due to take place in Luxembourg on April 16. Britain, France and Germany proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in the war in Syria, according to a confidential document, Reuters said. The three states want to persuade Washington to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.