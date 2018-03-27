Trump discusses China trade practices, Syria, Russia with heads of France, Germany

US President Donald Trump discussed trade practices with China in calls on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to the White House. It said Trump and Merkel also discussed “joining forces to counter” China’s economic practices and acquisition of intellectual property. Speaking with Macron, Trump pushed to intensify cooperation with Turkey on Syria, the statement said. The leaders of the US and France also supported the West’s “strong response” to Russia, including expulsion of Russian diplomats, after the UK’s chemical weapons attack accusations, Reuters reported.