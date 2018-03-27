UAE says Qatar fighter jets ‘dangerously approached’ 2 passenger flights

The United Arab Emirates said two Qatari fighter jets “dangerously approached” two UAE passenger flights on Monday, sparking a swift denial by Doha. This was the third such incident between the Gulf rivals. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority condemned the “reckless manner in which two Qatari fighter jets dangerously approached two UAE-registered commercial aircraft while flying over Bahraini airspace.” One of the aircraft was forced to “do an emergency maneuver to avoid colliding with the Qatari jets,” the aviation authority said, as cited by AFP. Qatar’s civil aviation authority said it “categorically” denies the accusation.