Slovak court orders Uber to suspend services nationally

A Slovak court has ordered Uber to suspend its operations in the country, responding to an action by taxi drivers who say the ride-hailing service represents unfair competition. The decision came into effect on March 6, but it was announced only on Tuesday and Uber services were still available in the Slovak capital Bratislava, according to Reuters. “The defendant is obliged to refrain from allowing people who do not meet legal requirements… to carry out taxi services in Slovakia,” court spokesman Pavol Adamciak said on Tuesday. The association of certified taxi drivers filed the lawsuit in January. It argued that Uber drivers do not meet the requirements for professional taxi drivers, and the cars do not meet the safety and regulatory requirements for professional transport services. Uber has faced regulatory and legal setbacks around the world amid opposition from traditional taxi services.