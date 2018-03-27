Ex-NATO chief Rasmussen seeks intl task force to clean up Latvian banking

The former head of NATO has asked the Latvian prime minister to create an international task force to guide the country in cleaning up its banking sector. Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote a letter calling for the creation of a group of experts from major institutions like the European Central Bank and US Treasury, AP said. Rasmussen, who’s also been prime minister of Denmark, is currently deputy chairman of Latvian bank Norvik. The proposal was made last week in a letter to Latvia’s PM, Maris Kucinskis. Latvia’s central bank chief is being investigated amid allegations of bribery and money laundering, and one of Latvia’s biggest banks has collapsed after the US said it “institutionalized money laundering.”