N. Korean official urges US to adopt ‘serious attitude’ for peace

Pyongyang has called on the US to understand its position and adopt a “serious attitude” in order to maintain peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. Ri Jong-hyok, deputy head of the Supreme People’s Assembly, said on Monday that his country sought to build a “just and peaceful new world, free from aggression and war,” according to Reuters. The official, who also heads North Korea’s National Reunification Institute, added that nothing could block the goal of inter-Korean dialogue and reunification. “Now is the high time to put an end to the US anachronistic anti-DPRK hostile policy and its futile moves of sanctions and pressure,” Ri told the Inter-Parliamentary Union.