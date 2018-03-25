Egyptian police kill 6 militants linked to Alexandria bombing

Egyptian police have killed six militants attached to a group which, the country’s interior ministry says, carried out a bombing in the coastal city of Alexandria on Saturday. "The interior ministry has dealt an effective blow to the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Hasam movement, on the dawn of March 25. The ministry uncovered a terrorist den...and exchanged fire with its elements which led to the killing of six," it said in a statement. Three of those killed have been identified by police. It remains unclear whether those killed had taken part in Saturday’s bombing, which targeted a security chief and killed two policemen.