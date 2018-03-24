M6.3 quake hits Papua New Guinea

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the north-east coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake started at a depth of 68 km (40 miles), some 180 kilometers south-west of Rabaul on New Britain island. The tremor posed no tsunami threat to the region, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. This is not the first quake to hit the island nation in recent months. On February 26, a magnitude 7.5 tremor killed 100 people and left multiple buildings destroyed.