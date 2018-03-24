FBI rules out terrorism in fiery car crash at Travis Air Force Base

The driver who died on Wednesday night when his car caught fire after crashing through the gate at Travis Air Force Base had no known links to terrorism, AP reported the FBI as saying. Hafiz Kazi, 51, did not leave a manifesto or any explanation for the incident, and a video found on a cellphone also provided no clue. “Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Base on fire and now deceased? We don’t have the answers to that,’” said FBI agent Sean Ragan. Investigators have interviewed some of Kazi’s contacts and expect to execute some search warrants.