Egypt opens Gaza border for 2 days – Palestinian embassy

Egypt opened its largely sealed border with the Gaza Strip on Friday for two days to accommodate humanitarian cases, according to Palestinian authorities. It is just the third such opening this year, AFP reported. The crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt’s Sinai region will be open on Friday and Saturday, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said. The Rafah crossing is the only exit for Gaza residents except into Israel, but Egypt has largely sealed it in recent years over security threats. Egyptian authorities have a poor relationship with Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, who they have accused of supporting attacks inside Egypt.