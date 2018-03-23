EU leaders to seek ‘permanent exemption’ from US tariffs

EU leaders on Friday said they would seek a permanent exemption from US trade tariffs, after President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause. On arriving for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “pleased that they have announced a temporary exemption for the EU.” She said the European leaders will continue work “to see how we can secure a permanent exemption for the EU steel tariffs.” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the US decision “is temporary and will require exchanges with Washington and we will have to prepare for all eventualities.” The commission has drawn up a list of potential counter-measures, including tariffs on peanut butter and Harley Davidson motorcycles, in case Trump imposes his tariffs, AFP reported.