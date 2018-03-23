Sarkozy to appeal restrictions in Libya probe – lawyer

Nicolas Sarkozy’s lawyer said on Friday that he will appeal restrictions imposed on the ex-president after he was charged for financing his 2007 election campaign with Libyan money. Sarkozy denies any wrongdoing. Late on Thursday, Sarkozy, 63, went on prime-time television to reject accusations of illicit Libyan funding. “There’s not even the smallest inkling of proof,” he said in an evening news interview. The former president said his problems began in March 2011, after he hosted Libyan rebels and went on to become one of the main advocates of a NATO-led campaign in Libya in 2011.