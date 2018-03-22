Turkish forces target Kurdish militants across border in N. Iraq

Turkish jets have reportedly attacked suspected Kurdish rebel camps across the border in northern Iraq. The offensive started early Thursday after drones detected a group of militants allegedly preparing to launch an attack against Turkey, Anadolu news agency said. During the operation, nine militants were “neutralized,” AP said, citing the report. Turkey regularly targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, where they maintain bases. Ankara said this week that its military may mount an offensive against the PKK in Iraq’s Sinjar region if the Iraqi government doesn’t act against the group, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and its allies.