Minister urges N. Korea to ease visa requirements for Russian citizens

Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Aleksandr Galushka has called on North Korea to ease visa requirements for Russian citizens, the ministry’s press service said on Thursday. “This year, our diplomatic relations mark the 70th anniversary… Tourism may become one of the new growth areas of bilateral cooperation,” Galushka told an intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation in Vladivistok. North Korea is among the countries in which citizens may obtain an e-visa to travel to the Far East’s Primorye, Kamchatka and Sakhalin under a simplified regime as part of the free port of Vladivostok, TASS said.