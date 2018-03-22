Jordan opens US-funded counter-terrorism training center for MidEast

A US-funded counter-terrorism center opened in Jordan on Thursday, where officers from partner countries in the Middle East and beyond can practice shooting, storming hideouts, and responding to bomb threats. The Jordan Gendarmerie Training Academy is the second such facility in the pro-Western kingdom, AP said. Additional training centers are to be built, including in Senegal and Kenya, according to Paul Davies, director for the State Department’s office of anti-terrorism assistance. He says 21 partner nations out of a pool of 56 have trained in Jordan’s first facility to date.