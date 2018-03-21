Peru’s president offers to resign ahead of impeachment move against him
Following allegations that his government was involved in vote-buying, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has submitted his resignation to Congress. The move comes as his center-right administration faces an impeachment vote on Thursday. Kuczynski denies allegations of corruption, and promised an orderly, constitutional transition of power. Congress may accept his resignation or proceed with its plan for a vote to force him from office.